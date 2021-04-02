Tech. Sgt. William Caver, 507th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, listens to a briefing during a training event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2021. CATM instructors are qualified on multiple weapons systems in order to instruct and qualify other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)
This work, Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
