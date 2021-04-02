Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. William Caver, 507th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, listens to a briefing during a training event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2021. CATM instructors are qualified on multiple weapons systems in order to instruct and qualify other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6511652
    VIRIN: 210204-F-AO039-1013
    Resolution: 5458x3428
    Size: 926.2 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    AFRC
    USAF
    507ARW
    ReserveReady
    ReadyAF

