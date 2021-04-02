Combat arms training and maintenance instructors from the 507th Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, fire the M240 machine gun during a training event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2021. CATM instructors are qualified on multiple weapons systems in order to instruct and qualify other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 10:27 Photo ID: 6511650 VIRIN: 210204-F-AO039-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 904.85 KB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.