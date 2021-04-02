Combat arms instructors prepare for deployment

Combat arms training and maintenance instructors from the 507th Security Forces Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, participate in a training event at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Feb. 4, 2021. CATM instructors are qualified on multiple weapons systems in order to instruct and qualify other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

