    Nautical Defender 21 [Image 3 of 6]

    Nautical Defender 21

    JUBAIL, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Pearson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210124-N-DS741-1244 JUBAIL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jan. 24, 2021) Cpl. Alec Faber, right, a Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, participates in a combat shooting skills course with members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) as part of exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan 24. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 07:12
    Photo ID: 6511510
    VIRIN: 210124-N-DS741-1244
    Resolution: 3288x2192
    Size: 337.99 KB
    Location: JUBAIL, SA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nautical Defender 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    5th Fleet
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Nautical Defender

