Nautical Defender 21

210125-N-DS741-1190 JUBAIL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jan. 25, 2021) Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Central observe members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces during a combat shooting skills course as part of exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 25. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

