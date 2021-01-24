Nautical Defender 21

210124-N-DS741-1210 JUBAIL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jan. 24, 2021) 1st Lt. Gerardo Lopez, left, a Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, participates in a combat shooting skills course with members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) as part of exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan 24. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

