JFMCC to Norfolk

NORFOLK (Feb 5, 2021) – Cmdr. Luis Gonzalez, commander, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) (left), discusses ship capabilities in the combat information center (CIC) with Brig. Gen. Peter Benchoff, director Force Management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, (right), aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Benchoff visited the ship during the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course, flag-level professional military education for officers, that is designed to prepare future maritime component commanders, as well as officers and officials who work closely with them, to plan and execute complex maritime operations. USFFC hosted the week-long course in Norfolk, Virginia (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

