    JFMCC to Norfolk [Image 1 of 4]

    JFMCC to Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (Feb 5, 2021) – Cmdr. Luis Gonzalez, commander, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) (left), welcomes Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) (right) to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Pyle visited the ship during the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course, flag-level professional military education for officers, that is designed to prepare future maritime component commanders, as well as officers and officials who work closely with them, to plan and execute complex maritime operations. USFFC hosted the week-long course in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 11:51
    Photo ID: 6510966
    VIRIN: 210205-N-NU634-927
    Resolution: 3654x2610
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JFMCC to Norfolk [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

