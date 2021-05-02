JFMCC to Norfolk

NORFOLK (Feb 5, 2021) – Lt Eric Fields discusses the uses of the damage control console in the central control station to Rear Adm. Fred Pyle, director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Army Brig. Gen. Peter Benchoff, director Force Management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). The tour was part of the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course, flag-level professional military education for officers, that is designed to prepare future maritime component commanders, as well as officers and officials who work closely with them, to plan and execute complex maritime operations. USFFC hosted the week-long course in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

