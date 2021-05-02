Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 5 of 5]

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    NFL Network reporter, Steve Wyche records video footage during an air refueling training mission, Feb. 5, 2021. Wyche spent the day meeting Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force base, and had the opportunity to fly during an air refueling training mission prior to the Super Bowl LV flyover, scheduled to take place Feb. 7, 2021 over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

    This work, Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 5 of 5], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

