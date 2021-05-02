NFL Network reporter, Steve Wyche records video footage during an air refueling training mission, Feb. 5, 2021. Wyche spent the day meeting Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force base, and had the opportunity to fly during an air refueling training mission prior to the Super Bowl LV flyover, scheduled to take place Feb. 7, 2021 over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:15 Photo ID: 6510875 VIRIN: 210205-F-FT779-0204 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.57 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 5 of 5], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.