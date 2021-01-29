Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Fla., is displayed on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), in collaboration with local agencies, will be protecting the skies for Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6510871
    VIRIN: 210129-F-GM327-1090
    Resolution: 5200x2925
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    sblvflyover
    sblvflyoverfet

