Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Fla., is displayed on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), in collaboration with local agencies, will be protecting the skies for Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Location: TAMPA, FL, US