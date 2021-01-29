Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 3 of 5]

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) commander, speaks at a Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region air defense media event at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. The 6th ARW hosted the event giving representatives time to outline how NORAD will be securing the Tampa Bay skies ahead of Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6510870
    VIRIN: 210129-F-GM327-1033
    Resolution: 5200x2925
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV
    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV
    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV
    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV
    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    sblvflyover
    sblvflyoverfet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT