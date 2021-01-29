Team MacDill kicks off support for Super Bowl LV

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, the 6th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) commander, speaks at a Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region air defense media event at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. The 6th ARW hosted the event giving representatives time to outline how NORAD will be securing the Tampa Bay skies ahead of Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

