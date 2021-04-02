U.S. Army Major Donald Huskie, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland operations officer shakes hands with Croatian Army leader from 17th Contingent, Volcano Battery, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland during a live fire event February 4, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)
This work, Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS
Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland
