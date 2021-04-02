Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 10 of 20]

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Army Major Donald Huskie, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland operations officer shakes hands with Croatian Army leader from 17th Contingent, Volcano Battery, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland during a live fire event February 4, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6510859
    VIRIN: 210204-A-DQ632-0039
    Resolution: 3426x5139
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Poland

    U.S. Army Europe

    artillery

    rockers

    Battle Group Poland

    TAGS

    NATO
    Readiness
    USAEUR
    StrongerTogether
    BGP
    CROarmy

