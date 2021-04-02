Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:29 Photo ID: 6510859 VIRIN: 210204-A-DQ632-0039 Resolution: 3426x5139 Size: 1.59 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.