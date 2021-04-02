Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 17 of 20]

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment leave a snow-covered range after watching Croatian Army Troops from 17th Contingent, Volcano Battery, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland demonstrate their expertise with artillery rockets during a live fire event February 4, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:31
    Photo ID: 6510866
    VIRIN: 210204-A-DQ632-0040
    Resolution: 5683x3789
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland

    live fire

    Battle Group Poland

    Bemowo Piskie

    artillery rockets

    NATO
    USAEUR
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    BGP
    CroArmy

