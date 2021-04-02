Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment leave a snow-covered range after watching Croatian Army Troops from 17th Contingent, Volcano Battery, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland demonstrate their expertise with artillery rockets during a live fire event February 4, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

