BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– Croatian Army Troops from 7 Contingent, Volcano Battery, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland demonstrated their expertise with artillery rockets during a live fire event February 4, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. American Troops from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment War Eagles were on hand to learn more about the Croatian artillery systems in order to increase partnership and integration among Battle Group Poland contingencies.



Croatian Army 1st Lt. Mihael Pintaric, Volcano Battery, 7 Contingent, efPBGP, explained the live fire exercise included adjustment of fire and fire for effect showcasing the capabilities of the Croatian artillery battery. He said the ability to conduct the live fire with American leaders in attendance was important in order to improve the interoperability of the Battle Group and promote cooperation among the team here.



1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Major Donald Huskie, operations officer for eFP BGP, said he was impressed with what he saw and said his Troops were learning from working with their international partners and allies.



“It was awesome,” Huskie said. “For us, it’s looking at how we integrate as international partners and how we integrate as a Battle Group and use all our capabilities and make them into a strength.”



“No other U.S. infantry battalion has a rocket battery and artillery battery assigned to it,” he explained. “It really shows the strength of Nato– all of our different partners being able to work together... bringing our different capabilities and strengths to make us stronger together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2021 08:25 Story ID: 388525 Location: PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Croatian rockets light up winter sky at Battle Group Poland, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.