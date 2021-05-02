6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a B1-B Lancer on Feb. 5, 2021 in preparation for Super Bowl LV Air Force Flyover on Feb. 7.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 23:11
|Photo ID:
|6510631
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-JQ052-2066
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
