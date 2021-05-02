Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer [Image 1 of 5]

    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a B1-B Lancer on Feb. 5, 2021 in preparation for Super Bowl LV Air Force Flyover on Feb. 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 23:11
    Photo ID: 6510629
    VIRIN: 210205-F-JQ052-2044
    Resolution: 6016x3376
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer
    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer
    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer
    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer
    6 ARW refuels B-1B Lancer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    B-1B Lancer

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Super Bowl
    NFL Network
    SBLVFLyover
    SBLVFlyoverFET
    SBLV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT