    Friday night practice [Image 4 of 4]

    Friday night practice

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Raymond James Stadium sits lit up at sunset in Tampa, Florida on February 5, 2010. The Stadium was just flown over by two B-B1 Lancers with Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. and a B-52 Bomber with Minot AFB, N.D. in preparation for Super Bowl LV happening two days later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

