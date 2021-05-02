Friday night practice

Raymond James Stadium sits lit up at sunset in Tampa, Florida on February 5, 2010. The Stadium was just flown over by two B-B1 Lancers with Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. and a B-52 Bomber with Minot AFB, N.D. in preparation for Super Bowl LV happening two days later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 22:58
|Photo ID:
|6510622
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-UV276-719
|Resolution:
|1440x963
|Size:
|225.26 KB
|Location:
|US
