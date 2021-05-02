A B-52 Bomber with Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., fly over Raymond James Stadium on February 5, 2021. The aircraft were practicing a flyover, which will happen two days later at Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 22:58 Photo ID: 6510620 VIRIN: 210205-F-UV276-072 Resolution: 4013x4013 Size: 4.17 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friday before the Big Game [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.