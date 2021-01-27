Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Lee (left) with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the conclusion of Lee’s tour onboard the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

