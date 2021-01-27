MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Lee, left, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the conclusion of his tour onboard Naval Support Activity Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
