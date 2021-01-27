Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Lee, left, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at the conclusion of his tour onboard Naval Support Activity Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 17:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award

