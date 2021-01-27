WASHINGTON, DC (Jan. 27, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Lee (left) with a commemorative plaque at the conclusion of Lee’s tour onboard the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6510382
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-SN884-1004
|Resolution:
|5626x3743
|Size:
|15.65 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA2 Tyler Lee end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
