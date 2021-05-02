USNH Naples Administers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominic Laforest administers the second dose of the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Lt. Stephanie Harris, the preventive medicine department head at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples, onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Feb. 5, 2021. USNH Naples began administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 8 and is now fully into Phase 2 of the DoD distribution schema, which includes eligible beneficiaries 18 years and older. USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Christina Clarke)

