USNH Naples Administers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

NAPLES, Italy – Frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and security personnel have begun to receive their second dose of the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy. Staff from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples have steadily been vaccinating the community since initial receipt of the vaccine on January 8th.



“Twenty-eight days ago we received our first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and immediately began vaccinating,” says Capt. Chad McKenzie, commanding officer of USNH Naples. “Today, we start that process over again with dose two. For the last four weeks, USNH Naples staff and volunteers from the American Red Cross have been dedicated to the smooth and safe administration of vaccinations for our NSA Naples community.”



The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series given 28 days apart. USNH Naples has followed the DoD vaccination distribution schema and is well into Phase 2 which includes healthy, eligible beneficiaries who are 18 years or older.



Individuals who have received dose one should return to the Support Site Community Center on the date provided on the back of their CDC Vaccination Card. It is important that recipients return at the same time of day they received dose one. This ensures physical distancing and accountability for every dose.



Commonly reported side effects to the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include fever, chills, tiredness, and headache. Having these types of side effects does not mean that the recipient has COVID-19. These reactions mean the vaccine is teaching the body how to fight COVID-19 if exposed. For most people, the side effects will last no longer than a day or two.



“It’s really an incredible feeling to know that I’m fully vaccinated now,” says Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class May Htini. “I feel so blessed that our community has access to the vaccine and that with each shot given we are able to further protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

After the second dose, individuals should continue to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, maintain six feet of distance from others, and avoid crowds.



“This has been a monumental effort on behalf of everyone involved, especially medical personnel,” said Capt. James Stewart, Naval Support Activity Naples commanding officer. “Every vaccination helps not only our own community to stay healthy, but also our valued host nation partners and friends. Taking steps to end the COVID-19 pandemic is a global effort, and I'm glad that we can do our part while serving in bella Napoli.”



For those interested in a first dose, USNH Naples continues to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries using an email request system for scheduling. Times and locations for scheduled first doses are subject to change based on demand and number of individuals scheduled. Interested individuals should email their full name, DoD ID number, telephone number, and preferred email address to: usn.naples.navhospnaplesit.list.covid-team@mail.mil



USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families.