    USNH Naples Administers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 4]

    USNH Naples Administers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

    ITALY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Christina Clarke 

    Naval Hospital - Naples

    Capt. Clint LeMaire, the director of nursing services at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples, poses for a photo after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Feb. 5, 2021. The first doses of the vaccine were administered Jan. 8 and have followed the DoD prioritization schema. USNH Naples is now into Phase 2 of the schema, which includes healthy, eligible beneficiaries over the age of 18. USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Christina Clarke)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH Naples Administers Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Christina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

