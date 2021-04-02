Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol

Brazilian Paratroopers conduct a patrol during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 4, 2021. The rotation serves to build a symbiotic relationship among the U.S. Army and Brazilian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

