    Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol [Image 5 of 5]

    Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Brazilian Paratroopers conduct a patrol during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 4, 2021. The rotation serves to build a symbiotic relationship among the U.S. Army and Brazilian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    This work, Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers
    Panthers Conduct Field Operations During JRTC
    Panthers Conduct Patrol During JRTC Rotation 21-04
    Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers
    Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

