Brazilian Paratroopers conduct a patrol during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 4, 2021. The rotation serves to build a symbiotic relationship among the U.S. Army and Brazilian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6509573
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-ID763-019
|Resolution:
|4709x3118
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Brazilian Paratroopers Conduct Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
