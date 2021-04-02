Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division provide instruction to Brazilian Paratroopers on how to operate the Improved Target Acquisition System during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 4, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:08 Photo ID: 6509572 VIRIN: 210204-A-ID763-508 Resolution: 6262x4095 Size: 4.15 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.