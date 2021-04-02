Panther Brigade Enhances Interoperability with Brazilian Soldiers

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division provide instruction to Brazilian Paratroopers on how to operate the Improved Target Acquisition System during rotation 21-04 of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 4, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
