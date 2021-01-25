Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches America’s Shipyard Videos to Celebrate Achievements [Image 4 of 5]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches America’s Shipyard Videos to Celebrate Achievements

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised members of the Contracts Department (Code 400), Operations Department (Code 300) and Business Office (Code 1200) who worked an urgent contract for cleaning the sanitary tanks for USS Pasadena (SSN 752). She surprised the awardees on site at the Pasadena as part of the first episode of America’s Shipyard to recognize them for their efforts and to hear from them personally about what drives them each day as they serve America’s Shipyard. Bravo Zulu All!

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches America’s Shipyard Videos to Celebrate Achievements [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

