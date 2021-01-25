Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches America’s Shipyard Videos to Celebrate Achievements

Visual Information Specialist Greg Boyd captures footage as Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprises members of the Contracts Department (Code 400), Operations Department (Code 300) and Business Office (Code 1200) who worked an urgent contract for cleaning the sanitary tanks for USS Pasadena (SSN 752). She surprised the awardees on site at the Pasadena as part of the first episode of America’s Shipyard to recognize them for their efforts and to hear from them personally about what drives them each day as they serve America’s Shipyard.

