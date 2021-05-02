Norfolk Naval Shipyard Launches America’s Shipyard Videos to Celebrate Achievements

As Capt. Dianna Wolfson took the helm at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Jan. 15, one of her goals was to celebrate the hard work and achievements that met the mission and provided service to the fleet.



“One of my most important priorities as your shipyard commander is recognizing all of the great work being done by our shipyard as one team supporting one mission,” said Capt. Wolfson. “Recognizing each of you, and celebrating all the work you do for our Navy and country, is so important to me. It is each of you who have the ideas and innovations to keep our Navy the strongest Navy in the world. You are the ones who drive the results delivering combat-ready warships. Because of this, I will be prioritizing getting out to meet with you, both for talking about my priorities, but most importantly, thanking you for all you do and recognizing all your great efforts.”



As part of her ongoing efforts, Capt. Wolfson launched her Bravo Zulu (BZ) 100 awards to present to those whose efforts helped drive success in safety, cost-effectiveness, and teamwork. She also spearheaded the new flagship video series for the command – entitled America’s Shipyard. This series is dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees and NNSY achievements.



“Our first episode recognizes our Contracts Department (Code 400), Operations Department (Code 300) and Business Office (Code 1200) who saw an urgency when a contract fell through to clean the sanitary tanks for USS Pasadena (SSN 752),” said Capt. Wolfson. She surprised the awardees on site at the Pasadena to recognize them for their efforts and to hear from them personally about what drives them each day as they serve America’s Shipyard. “They came together as a team and executed a new contract that will span the entire availability. It’s because of each of your outstanding efforts that we were able to keep everything running smoothly. Great job!”



Episode One of America’s Shipyard can be viewed on the NNSY Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkNavalShipyard1/posts/10158209513232799, the NNSY YouTube page at https://youtu.be/ufP88jCL_Bo, and Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/782515/americas-shipyard-episode-one.



This series will be an ongoing effort and new episodes will be premiering soon. Stay tuned to NNSY’s social media platforms to see when the next episode will drop.

