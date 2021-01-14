Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-164 (Rein) Marines conduct vertical resupply aboard USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 7]

    VMM-164 (Rein) Marines conduct vertical resupply aboard USS Makin Island

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210114-M-UY835-1083 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit attach a cargo pallet to a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a vertical resupply aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    CH-53E
    15th MEU
    CLB-15
    VMM-164
    MKIARG15MEU

