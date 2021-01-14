VMM-164 (Rein) Marines conduct vertical resupply aboard USS Makin Island

210114-M-UY835-1085 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit attach a cargo pallet to a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a vertical resupply aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

