VMM-164 (Rein) Marines conduct vertical resupply aboard USS Makin Island

210114-M-UY835-1077 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a vertical resupply. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021