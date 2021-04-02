GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Col. Tom Leeper, Task Force Medical commander briefs Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa, Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj., as he tours the 24-hour Covid 19 vaccination point of distribution site at the State Farm Stadium Feb. 4. in Glendale. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 23:57
|Photo ID:
|6509402
|VIRIN:
|210204-Z-CZ735-088
|Resolution:
|4943x3296
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARNG CSM Visits AZNG Covid Vaccine Site [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT