    ARNG CSM Visits AZNG Covid Vaccine Site [Image 3 of 5]

    ARNG CSM Visits AZNG Covid Vaccine Site

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa, Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj., speaks with Arizona Guardsmen as he tours the 24-hour Covid 19 vaccination point of distribution site at the State Farm Stadium Feb. 4. in Glendale, Ariz. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 23:59
    Photo ID: 6509400
    VIRIN: 210204-Z-CZ735-168
    Resolution: 4090x2727
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNG CSM Visits AZNG Covid Vaccine Site [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    arizona
    CSM Sampa
    State Farm Stadium
    COVID 19

