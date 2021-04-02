ARNG CSM Visits AZNG Covid Vaccine Site

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa, Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj., speaks with patients receiving their vaccine as he tours the 24-hour Covid 19 vaccination point of distribution site at the State Farm Stadium Feb. 4. in Glendale, Ariz. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda)

