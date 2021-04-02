Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    senseFly eBee X Drone Training [Image 10 of 10]

    senseFly eBee X Drone Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Raymond Weaver, a Geospatial Engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division disassembles the senseFly eBee X Drone after a short flight at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 4, 2021. The senseFly eBee X Drone provides a spatially accurate model of the battle space providing valuable intelligence to commanders aiding them in the decision making process. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6509310
    VIRIN: 210204-A-AK380-076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 625.47 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, senseFly eBee X Drone Training [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training
    senseFly eBee X Drone Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Intelligence
    Drone
    Modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT