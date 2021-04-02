Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    senseFly eBee X Drone Training [Image 6 of 10]

    senseFly eBee X Drone Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Geospatial Engineers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receive instruction on how to launch, fly and recover the senseFly eBee X Drone during a new equipment fielding and training opportunity at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 4, 2021. The senseFly eBee X Drone provides a spatially accurate model of the battle space providing valuable intelligence to commanders aiding them in the decision making process. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, senseFly eBee X Drone Training [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intelligence
    Drone
    Modernization

