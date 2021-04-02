senseFly eBee X Drone Training

Spc. Raymond Weaver, a Geospatial Engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division launches the senseFly eBee X Drone at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 4, 2021. The senseFly eBee X Drone provides a spatially accurate model of the battle space providing valuable intelligence to commanders aiding them in the decision making process. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6509305
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-AK380-043
|Resolution:
|4963x3309
|Size:
|465.2 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
