NSWC Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

CORONADO, CA (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Intelligence Specialist Connie Adams, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), receives her anchor from her mother during NSWC’s Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony. Two Sailors from NSWC were advanced to the rank of CPO. This year’s Chiefs Season was marked by COVID-19 restrictions; however, the rigorous CPO training prior to the pinning ceremony still went on following required medical guidelines. NSWC is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate ways we assess and select the character, cognitive, and leadership attributes that are foundational characteristics of the nation’s premiere special operations force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anderson Bomjardim)

