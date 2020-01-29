Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWC Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anderson Bomjardim 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, CA (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Intelligence Specialist Connie Adams, assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), receives her anchor from her mother during NSWC’s Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony. Two Sailors from NSWC were advanced to the rank of CPO. This year’s Chiefs Season was marked by COVID-19 restrictions; however, the rigorous CPO training prior to the pinning ceremony still went on following required medical guidelines. NSWC is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate ways we assess and select the character, cognitive, and leadership attributes that are foundational characteristics of the nation’s premiere special operations force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anderson Bomjardim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6509210
    VIRIN: 200129-N-VF350-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1670
    Size: 623.53 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Chief
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy

