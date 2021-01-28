210128-N-QJ850-1009

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Jan. 28, 2021) Rear Adm. H. Wyman Howard, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Force Master Chief Bill King, and Capt. Bart Randall, commodore, NSW Center, pose for a group photo with the Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs, after participating in training jumps in Chula Vista, Ca. The Leap Frogs were commissioned in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations with the mission to demonstrate Navy excellence throughout the United States. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat Teams. NSWC is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate ways we assess and select the character, cognitive, and leadership attributes that are foundational characteristics of the nation’s premiere special operations force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Murray)

    NSWC Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    Navy Parachute Team
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy
    Leap Frogs
    Naval Recruiting

