A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 1, 2021. The KC-135 plays a key role in providing aerial refueling support to aircraft operating in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6509138
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-LP948-023
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
This work, Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 land at Andersen Air Force Base [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
