    Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 land at Andersen Air Force Base [Image 16 of 21]

    Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 land at Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM, GUAM

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 1, 2021. The KC-135 plays a key role in providing aerial refueling support to aircraft operating in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6509133
    VIRIN: 210201-F-LP948-019
    Resolution: 2465x1381
    Size: 310.01 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM, GU
    Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 lands at Andersen Air Force Base
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Guam
    Iowa
    Andersen Air Force Base
    KC-135
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard

