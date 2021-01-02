Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 land at Andersen Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 1, 2021. The KC-135 plays a key role in providing aerial refueling support to aircraft operating in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 Photo ID: 6509131 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM, GU