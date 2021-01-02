Red Flag ready to go!

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 163rd Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, Fort Wayne, Indiana, prepares to take-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 1, 2021. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close-air-support of ground forces and provides common perspectives against shared threats while participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
