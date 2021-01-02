Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag ready to go!

    Red Flag ready to go!

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 163rd Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, Fort Wayne, Indiana, prepares to take-off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 1, 2021. The A-10 is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close-air-support of ground forces and provides common perspectives against shared threats while participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6508970
    VIRIN: 210201-F-UT528-1016
    Resolution: 3372x2283
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, Red Flag ready to go!, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

