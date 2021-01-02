Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag ready to go! [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Flag ready to go!

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle, from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-15 Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while assisting other participating services in RF 21-1 with aerial combat and evasive maneuver training over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

