An F-15E Strike Eagle, from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-15 Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while assisting other participating services in RF 21-1 with aerial combat and evasive maneuver training over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6508969 VIRIN: 210201-F-UT528-1018 Resolution: 4203x2476 Size: 3.97 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag ready to go! [Image 5 of 5], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.