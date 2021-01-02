An F-15E Strike Eagle, from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes off for a Red Flag 21-1 mission, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 1, 2021. The F-15 Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while assisting other participating services in RF 21-1 with aerial combat and evasive maneuver training over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6508969
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-UT528-1018
|Resolution:
|4203x2476
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag ready to go! [Image 5 of 5], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT