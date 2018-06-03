Recruiting Headquarters Receives COVID Vaccine

210204-N-MW275-1002



MILLINGTON, Tn. (Feb. 4, 2021) Force Master Chief Chris Detje, Navy Personnel Command, receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Alsobrook. Multiple commands from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, including Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the NSA Mid-South Branch Health Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

