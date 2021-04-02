Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Headquarters Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 2 of 5]

    Recruiting Headquarters Receives COVID Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210204-N-MW275-1018

    MILLINGTON, Tn. (Feb. 4, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Alsobrook fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine. Multiple commands from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, including Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the NSA Mid-South Branch Health Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    This work, Recruiting Headquarters Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS

    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    NPC
    NSA Mid South
    COVID-19

