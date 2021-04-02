210204-N-MW275-1018
MILLINGTON, Tn. (Feb. 4, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brian Alsobrook fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine. Multiple commands from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, including Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the NSA Mid-South Branch Health Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:34
|Photo ID:
|6508599
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-MW275-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiting Headquarters Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT