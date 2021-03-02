Gen. Hokanson vaccination site visit

Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with a public health official during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site where Florida National Guard members are supporting partner agencies, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, Feb. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
